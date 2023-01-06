Telangana: Farmers protest outside Collector's office in Kamareddy against master plan draft

Tension rose high arise in Kamareddy as farmers staged a massive protest outside the District Collectorate office raising objections against the proposed draft of the city's master plan.

The farmers also tried to enter the collectorate resulting in an altercation with the police.

BJP MP Arvind, who was on his way to stand by the protests, was also stopped by the police.

State Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao said, "There is a protest in Kamareddy claiming that some 500 acres of land have fallen in the industrial zone. I request the municipal commissioners that our government does not want to create problems for anyone."

"We are here to help people, and ensure structured and planned development of the city and towns in Telangana. We have made master plans as part of this. I have never said that master plans should be against the people, it should always be in favour of the people," he said.

He said that this is just an initial draft.

"If the people have any issues, they should talk to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). We have a democratic process to make necessary changes. If public representatives or citizens have any objection about the draft, the issues can be discussed and resolved," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

