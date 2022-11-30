Telangana Government provides pensions to vulnerable sections of society

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government is providing pensions to the vulnerable sections of society under the 'Aasara Pension' scheme with a view to ensuring secure life with dignity for all the poor.

Pensions are being provided to widows, the elderly, the differently-abled and many others with a view to ensuring secure life with dignity for all the poor.

Special RO of Asif Nagar Mandal, Mohan said, "The new cards of all the old pensioners have been given to the local corporator. The cards are given to everyone including widows, elderly and handicapped people. We have given all the cards to the local corporators and they are sending us details of how many cards are distributed. We have also distributed the cards to new pensioners. A few cards that did not have complete information are also being distributed after collecting the required data. We have got around 25,000 cards from old pensioners. We have distributed it to area-wise corporators. The corporators have told that they'll distribute it and send the reports immediately. We thank Chief Minister KCR for helping all the people through these pensions."

Rajamma, a beneficiary said, "I receive Rs 2000 per month. I am getting the money from the KCR government. I did not receive any money before that. I am contended with whatever I receive.

The people will be happy if all those who need the pension get it."

Notably, the Government of Telangana is also providing financial support to the Dalit community under the 'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' by giving financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families.

( With inputs from ANI )

