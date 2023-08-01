Telangana Governor, BRS government war continues over bills

Hyderabad, Aug 1 In continuing war of words, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan denied the allegation by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government that she acted in a biased manner by returning certain bills by the State Legislative Assembly.

A day after the state cabinet alleged that the Centre misused the Governor system to send back the bills, the Governor claimed that she did not send back any bill without a valid reason.

“I am not against anybody. I have clearly given my explanation about each and every bill. The explanation is sent to the Speaker for tabling in the Assembly so that it knows why I returned the bills. I have not returned any bill without a reason,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“I can’t be blamed that I am acting in a biased manner. I am well aware of the situation in Telangana. I have clearly mentioned about clarification and objections why I returned those bills,” the Governor added.

Her reaction came a day after the cabinet meeting discussed the three bills sent back by the Governor.

The cabinet found fault with the Governor rejecting the bills passed by Legislature in a democratic manner. It termed this mockery of public mandate.

“The Centre is doing politics by misusing the office of Governor,” state minister K. T. Rama Rao had told media persons after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The cabinet decided to once again pass the three bills in the Assembly session, beginning on August 3.

The three bills are related to Municipal Administration, Panchayat and Education. “Once the Assembly passes these bills for a second time, the Governor will have to approve them no matter what is the opinion or the Governor,” minister KTR said adding that the government elected by the people is supreme.

The three bills which will be passed again by the Assembly are Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment Bill, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill.

The Governor and KCR government have been at loggerheads over the issue of Bills passed by the Legislature.

In April, the state government had moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Governor to take a decision on the bills pending with her.

The government had told the Supreme Court that 10 bills are pending with Raj Bhavan. While seven bills were pending since September 2022, three bills were sent to the Governor in February for her approval.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court was informed that the Governor had given her assent to three bills. They are the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Municipalities (Amendment Bill), and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill.

The Governor sent the University of Forestry Telangana Bill and the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill to the President of India for her consideration and assent.

Last month, the office of Telangana Governor clarified that no bill is pending with her.

“Among bills, three bills cleared, two bills referred to Hon’ble President’s office. Rest of the bills have been returned to Government with adequate explanation and message. This is issued for the information of public,” reads a statement issued by the Press Secretary.

