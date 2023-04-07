Telangana Governor, CM remember sacrifices of Jesus Christ

Hyderabad, April 7 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan remembered the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the people on the occasion of Good Friday which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Governor stated in her message that Good Friday is observed by Christ all over the world in memory of crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

"Jesus Christ showed great love towards all human beings and made the ultimate sacrifice for their welfare. On this day, His sacrifices are remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of thanksgiving. I pray for all people this Good Friday. May Lord always guide all of us through the way," she said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said Good Friday is observed by Christian brethren all over the world, to commemorate crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

"Jesus Christ showed great love for the entire humanity and on this holy day, his ultimate sacrifice is remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of Thanksgiving. May God fill your life with goodness and eternal love on this holy day," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that it is possible only for compassionate Jesus Christ to possess the great qualities of love for the entire mankind, sympathy for helpless, boundless sacrifice, unrelenting patience and forgiveness for enemies. The Chief Minister asserted everyone should imbibe these qualities.

He noted that Jesus Christ gave the message of peace, tolerance, non-violence and companionship to mankind through practice. The teachings of Jesus Christ contributed a lot to all people living together as one without any differences and discrimination.

