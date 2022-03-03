Telangana Governor's address in Assembly constitutional issue, not fight between TRS-BJP: Congress MLC

Telangana Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday said that ignoring the Governor's address at the budget session is not a fight between TRS and BJP but it is a matter related to Constitution.

He said it does not matter if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao likes or dislikes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but constitutional practice cannot be disregarded.

Earlier, Finance Minister Harish Rao argued that there are precedents of holding a budget session of Assembly or Parliament without Governor or President's address when the previous session is not prorogued. They pointed out that the ensuing session is a continuation of the session held in September-October last year.

Briefing mediapersons, Reddy said "It does not matter if the last session is prorogued or not but the budget session needs to be started with the Governor's address. It is the constitutional responsibility of the government to present the budget and the Governor address the house. The Telangana Chief Minister failed miserably on several fronts, so to escape embarrassment, Governor speech was avoided."

Referring to Article 176 of the Constitution and rule 70 of the state assembly, Reddy said assembly sessions every year have to start with the Governor's address.

"Harish Rao's comments are surprising and he should know this. Is this the reason why he (KCR) wanted to change the Constitution and said that as per the Constitution the regional parties have to function? Telangana was also formed because of the Indian Constitution."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor