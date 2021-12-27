Telangana HC reserves orders on MP's plea to cancel Jagan's bail

Hyderabad, Dec 27 The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a petition to cancel the bail given to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the quid pro quo case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by rebel YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, challenging the CBI court's order dismissing his petition for cancelling the bail of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MP's counsel argued that Jagan Mohan Reddy is in a position where he can influence the witnesses.

During the hearing, the High Court enquired about the Central Bureau of Investigation's stand on the issue. The agency, however, submitted that there is no change in the situation since the CBI court pronounced its orders. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its orders.

In September, the CBI court had dismissed the petitions of Raju seeking cancellation of bail of Jagan and his close aide Vijaya Sai on the ground of alleged violation of bail conditions.

Raju, a member of Lok Sabha from Narsapur, had also voiced the apprehension that Jagan Mohan Reddy may try to influence the witnesses in the case.

However, both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy had submitted to the court that they did not violate any bail conditions. They claimed that Raju filed the petitions for political and personal gains.

In his counter-affidavit, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Raju is trying to use the court as a platform to settle personal scores. He described the MP as a dishonest man, who defrauded banks.

Describing Raju's petition as an attempt to tarnish his reputation, Jagan had claimed that the petitioner failed to make out a case for cancellation of bail.

