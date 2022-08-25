Telangana High Court allows BJP leader to resume padyatra

Hyderabad, Aug 25 In a setback to the TRS government, the Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended a police order to stop Praja Sangrama Yatra of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, paving the way for its resumption.

The court allowed Sanjay to continue his padyatra. Following the court order, the BJP leader announced that he will resume the yatra on Friday in Jangaon district where it was stopped following his arrest on Tuesday.

The high court suspended the notice issued by Wardhannapet ACP asking the BJP to stop the padyatra immediately in view of the tension-like situation in Jangaon district.

The ACP stated that there is no permission for the yatra in the district and warned the leaders that if they continue padyatra, legal action will be taken.

The BJP had challenged the notice in the court, which struck it down terming it unconstitutional.

Police had stated in the notice that in the name of padyatra the BJP leaders were making provocative statements. The police officer also noted that in the name of Dharma Deeksha a large number of party workers were being mobilised from other districts.

"In view of your provocative statements and planned Deeksha with huge gatherings from other districts, there is apprehension of breach of peace in the area resulting in serious law and order problems," reads the notice.

Sanjay was arrested on Tuesday when he was preparing to sit on protest against the police action taken against BJP workers in Hyderabad on Monday for staging a protest at the house of TRS MLC K. Kavitha over her alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, was shifted to Karimnagar. He, however, has been kept under house arrest.

Reacting to the court order, Sanjay said the government failed again in its attempt to stop the padyatra.

The padyatra will conclude in Warangal on August 27 with a public meeting which will be addressed by BJP's national president J.P. Nadda.

Sanjay had launched the third phase of padyatra on August 2 to highlight what he calls the failures of the TRS government.

The third phase of yatra is scheduled to cover 325 km in five districts Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hamankonda and Warangal.

