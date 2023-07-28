Telangana Legislature session from Aug 3

Hyderabad, July 28 A fresh session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence from August 3, the state government announced on Friday.

This is likely to be the last Legislature session before the Assembly elections in the state due to be held towards the end of the year.

The government plans to bring amendments to some of the existing legislations during this session.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to hold a state Cabinet meeting on July 31 at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state cabinet will discuss about 40 to 50 issues and will review the flood situation and measures being taken by the state government in the wake of the torrential rain.

The Cabinet will assess the present conditions that have arisen in the agriculture sector due to heavy rains and the alternative agricultural policies that need to be adopted to protect the farmers.

It will also estimate the damage to roads due to overflowing of canals and rivulets and its impact on road transportation.

The Cabinet will take decisions to restore the damaged road network on a war footing, as well as discuss issues related to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The enhancement of the salaries of TSRTC employees etc will be among the issues to be discussed by the Cabinet and take appropriate decisions.

