Telangana: Police serve notice to BJP leader Eatala Rajender in SSC paper leak case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Telangana Police on Thursday served a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Eatala Rajender in connection with the SSC paper leak case.

Notably, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay is also under judicial arrest in the same case.

The police have sent the notice under section 91/ 160 of CrPC.

BJP MLA Rajender has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on April 7 at 11 am.

"This is notice under section 91/160 of CrPC seeking information for the investigation in Crime No. 60/2023 under section 120 (B), 420, 447, 505 (1)(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 4(a) 6 r/w 8 of TS Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act 1997, and section 66-D of IT Act 2008 of Kazipet police Station, Warangal Police Commissionerate," the notice stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Responding to the arrest, the office of the Telangana BJP chief said that Sanjay's detention in the SSC paper leak case is "totally undemocratic" and alleged a "clear-cut conspiracy" in the whole episode."

The office of Bandi Sanjay Kumar had told , "The Police have not yet announced officially on what grounds he was detained. There is a clear-cut conspiracy in the whole episode. The detention of Bandi Sanjay is totally undemocratic. The BRS government is gradually losing credibility among the public hence they are performing these stunts. This paper leak is out and out a failure of the BRS government".

