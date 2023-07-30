Telangana should utilise SDRF for flood relief: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, July 30 Union Tourism Minister and Telangana unit BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday demanded the state government utilise State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for relief works in the flood-hit areas in the state.

The minister claimed that Rs 900 crore is available in the SDRF account. In this, the Centre has the share of 75 per cent and the state 25 per cent.

Kishan Reddy said the state government should use these funds for relief works in the flood-affected areas, to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and to undertake repair of damaged roads.

Talking to reporters after a visit to flood-hit areas, the BJP leader said that the state government does not need any permission to use SDRF funds.

"The state government should make use of the funds available," he said.

The Union minister visited Moranchapally village of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, which was badly affected by floods.

He interacted with the people and inquired about the problems and the ground situation.

Kishan Reddy assured compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin whose family members went missing in the floods. He ordered the officials to expedite work to find the whereabouts of the missing individuals.

He stated that after his phone call to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre undertook various measures for rescue and relief activity.

Kishan Reddy visited Warangal town and went around the areas which were flooded due to recent heavy rains and floods. He also visited the colonies inundated by a breach of a lake.

