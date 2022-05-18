Telangana's greenman Ramaiah injured in accident

Hyderabad, May 18 Telangana's greenman Daripalli Ramaiah, who is said to have planted over one crore trees, was injured in a road accident in Khammam district on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old man, who is recipient of Padmashri, fell down while crossing a road on his bicycle to water the plants.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. According to doctors, he suffered a fracture in a leg and injuries on his head.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar spoke to doctors over phone and enquired about Ramaiah's condition. He directed the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment.

Popular as "Chettu (tree) Ramaiah" or "Vanajeevi (forester) Ramaiah", he received Padmashri in 2017. Ramaiah's concern for the environment was acknowledged with India's fourth highest civilian award.

Known for his single-minded devotion to planting saplings, he is claimed to have planted over a crore trees during the last five decades.

