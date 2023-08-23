Telugu states celebrate success of Moon Mission 

Hyderabad, Aug 23 Telugu states joined the nation in celebrating the success of Moon Mission while greetings pouring in for the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

School students and people from various walks of life erupted in celebrations when the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon.

Government and private schools in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had made special arrangements to enable students to watch the historic moment live.

The school timings were extended by 1-2 hours so that students can together watch the history in making.

There were loud cheers by the students and teachers as it was announced that Chandrayaan-3 had safely landed on the surface of the moon.

There was a festive atmosphere at schools much before the live telecast started.

Students prayed for the success of the mission. In some schools, the students organised beautiful formations by sitting on the ground to make words like ISRO and Chandrayaan-3.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan watched the event live at B.M. Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad.

When ISRO announced the successful landing of Chandrayan-3, the Governor stood up from her chair to hail the historic achievement of India's space scientists.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called Chandrayan-3's successful soft landing on the moon an incredible achievement.

"I along with every citizen of India, is filled with pride. My wishes and congratulations to everyone at ISRO," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"That this incredible feat was achieved from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh, makes it that much more special," said the chief minister.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and the prestigious event of soft landing of Vikram lander along with Pragyan rover on the lunar surface.

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon's south pole and becoming the only space organization to achieve this feat.

"I salute their indomitable spirit and determination to take India's space exploration program to the moon and beyond. India is at the beginning of an era of infinity. We're unstoppable," he wrote.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated ISRO.

"It is a proud moment for us as Indians. Another great addition to India's long legacy of scientific achievements," he wrote on X.

