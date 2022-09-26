Tension in TN's Villupuram after Anna statue found desecrated
By IANS | Published: September 26, 2022 04:36 PM 2022-09-26T16:36:05+5:30 2022-09-26T16:55:45+5:30
Chennai, Sep 26 Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district after hundreds of workers of the ruling DMK shouted slogans and conducted protest marches in the city after a statue of party founder leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was found desecrated on Monday morning.
The full-size statue of Annadurai was erected at Kandamangalam on the Villupuram- Puducherry national highway
The statue was found garlanded with slippers and its face covered with DMK's party flag. A photo of party leader and former Union Minister A. Raja, who has courted controversy recently over his "anti-Hindu religion" comments, was also found fixed on the statue.
Police have commenced investigation but with no buildings in the near vicinity, no CCTV visuals are available. A few people have been questioned.
Sources in Villupuram area told that the situation is tense and a heavy police contingent is camping in the area.
