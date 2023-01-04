Terror incidents down by 54% in J&K, has become a hotspot for tourists: MHA

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Union Home Ministry has claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has become a hotspot for tourists, instead of terrorists in 2022, with a reduction of 54 per cent in terror incidents.

In its year-end review report, released on Tuesday, the MHA stated that around 22 lakh tourists visited the union territory in 2022.

In 2018, 417 terror incidents were reported, which was reduced to 229 in 2021. While 91 deaths of security forces were registered in 2018, the toll came down to 42 in 2021.

According to the report, there has been a decrease of about 54 per cent in terrorist incidents, 84 per cent in the deaths of security forces and about 22 per cent in the recruitment of terrorists in J&K.

The Ministry stated that earlier six lakh tourists visited J&K annually, which has increased to 22 lakh, resulting in more employment opportunities for the locals.

The MHA claimed that no incidents of stone pelting were recorded as the Narendra Modi-led government moved on the path of development with determination.

The Home Ministry had earlier said that democracy in the valley was limited to only three families, 87 MLAs and 6 MPs, but Modi linked 30,000 people to democracy and made it reach village sarpanches, BDC members and district panchayats.

It has also been claimed that only Rs 15,000 crore was invested during the 70 years of rule of the three families, while the Modi government invested Rs 56,000 crore in three years.

According to the report, under the PM's Development Package, work was done on 63 hydropower projects costing Rs 80,000 crores. The Kiru project is under construction at a cost of Rs 4,287 crore.

Home Minister Amit Shah either inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of 240 development projects worth Rs 2000 crores in Srinagar, on October 5, 2022.

The Gujjar-Bakarwal and Pahadi communities did not get reservation in jobs, education and elections earlier, due to Article 370, but have benefitted in these aspects after its abrogation.

The report stated that the security forces had complete control over terrorism under the Modi-led government.

