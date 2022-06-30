Terror outfits behind Udaipur killing: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, June 30 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the inhuman and dastardly Udaipur killing was not just an act of individuals but there were terrorist outfits involved.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, Bommai said, "It is an act of terror. There is a larger international conspiracy behind it. It needs to be exposed and the guilty should be hanged. The Rajasthan government should conduct a thorough investigation and punish the perpetrators of this heinous act."

In a gruesome incident on June 28, tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. Both the attackers were later arrested.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there was any terror angle.

