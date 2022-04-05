Terrorist attacks aimed at destroying Kashmir's economy: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, April 5 People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone said on Tuesday that the recent attacks by terrorists were aimed at crippling Kashmir's economy.

In a series of tweets Lone said the terrorists were creating scare which was working against a prosperous Kashmir.

"The violence in Kashmir is not only senseless and barbaric but also aimed at economically crippling the Kashmiri economy. After a long time business seems to have resumed in hotels and allied sectors. And the butchers seem to be hell bent on destroying all that," he tweeted.

"Note the targets. The whole game plan seems to be to scare and to chase out. Whatever one's ideology maybe. The least we can do is to understand the ideology of the other side and the strategy of other other side."

"There is an economic component in the strategy of those indulging in violence. It is clear that a rich Kashmiri, an economically prosperous Kashmir is antithetical to the strategy of these violent thugs. Let us hope we understand that."

Lone's statement comes after a series of attacks on non-locals and security forces.

