Texas Governor expected to endorse Trump for 2024 prez polls

Houston, Nov 16 Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to endorse Donald Trump for President in the 2024 election, a media report said citing sources.

The sources told CNN that Abbott might make the announcement on November 19 when the former President visits the border city of McAllen.

The endorsement is set to be a major boon to the Trump campaign, since the Texas Republican Governor has long been close with his counterpart in Florida Ron DeSantis, a rival of the former President in the 2024 race.

During the visit to McAllen, Trump and Abbott will appear together on stage while discussing future plans to curb illegal immigration. the sources told CNN.

In recent days, the former President has upped the ante on what his immigration policies would be if he returns to the White House next year.

The Republican frontrunner has publicly said he wants to revive many of his first-term immigration policies to restrict both legal and illegal immigration — including reinstating and expanding a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries and bringing back a Covid-era policy known as Title 42 to further restrict immigration into the country.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas remain locked in a hard-fought legal battle with President Joe Biden's administration over its efforts to curtain illegal immigration, CNN reported.

In the latest development, Abbott is expected sign a bill that would make it a new state crime to enter Texas illegally and give local law enforcement the power to arrest and order migrants to leave the US.

