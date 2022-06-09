Textbook revision row: K'taka Congeess rejects revised textbooks, stages protest

Bengaluru, June 9 The Karnataka Congress on Thursday staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Vidhana Soudha premises condemning the revision of syllabus in the state by the BJP government.

Congress leaders under the leadership of state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded that the revision exercise must be dropped and the revised textbooks should not be put into use.

Shivakumar also demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should immediately resign for 'tarnishing' the state's image at the international level by disrupting peace in the society on the pretext of revising the syllabus.

The Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP for 'saffronisation' of education. They also demanded the arrest of the Revision Committee Chairman, Rohith Chakrathirtha.

The state Congress workers also threatened to continue with their protests if the revised syllabus for Kannada (Class 1 to 10) and social science (Class 6 to 10) is not dropped.

Siddaramaiah further accused the BJP of 'poisoning' the minds of children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor