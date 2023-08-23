Thai King approves Srettha Thavisin as new PM

Bangkok, Aug 23 Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has given his approval for Srettha Thavisin to assume the office of the country's prime minister, a spokesperson for the House Speaker said Wednesday.

"The President of the National Assembly has sent a letter to inform the King about the outcome of the prime ministerial election, and the King has already granted approval for the 30th prime minister," Kampee Ditthakorn told a press conference.

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives is scheduled to deliver the royal endorsement to the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Srettha was elected Thailand's new prime minister after winning a joint vote of the bicameral parliament on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old former property tycoon entered the political arena shortly before the May general election and emerged as a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor