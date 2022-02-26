Thai, Malaysian PMs vow to enhance bilateral relations

Bangkok, Feb 26 Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob vowed to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and work closely to achieve post-Covid-19 recovery.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Bangkok, Prayut on Friday said Ismail Sabri's visit to Thailand, the first official visit of a foreign leader to Thailand since the outbreak of Covid-19, underscores the two countries' close relations as immediate neighbours.

Amid efforts to revive economic growth and boost tourism, the two leaders agreed to reopen borders for fully vaccinated travelers with no quarantine as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote bilateral trade and investment and to continue working closely to achieve the bilateral trade target of $30 billion with an extended timeframe to 2025, according to a joint press statement.

They also agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, including digital economy, circular and green economy in line with the Bio-Circular-Green economy model towards sustainable development and inclusive future, as well as possible collaboration in vaccine research.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor