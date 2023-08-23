Thailand's former PM hospitalised after returning home

Bangkok, Aug 23 Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved from a Bangkok prison to a hospital in the wee hours on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain and hypertension, according to media reports.

Thaksin was transferred to Bangkok's police hospital as the 74-year-old has several diseases that need to be monitored, and the prison ward is not well equipped to treat his condition, the Corrections department said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thaksin was Thailand's premier from 2001 to 2006.

He returned to the country on Tuesday after years of self-exile. He was soon put behind bars upon arrival to serve an eight-year sentence due to several convicted charges.

