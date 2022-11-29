Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam files plea in Madras HC to disqualify TN Guv

Chennai, Nov 29 Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking disqualification of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for holding an office of profit after being appointed as chairman of Auroville foundation.

The court is likely to take up the matter on Thursday.

M. Kannadasan, TPDK, Kancheepuram district secretary, submitted the plea before the court and contended that the Constitution of India prevents the Governor from holding two posts simultaneously.

In the quo warranto petition, the TPDK leader stated that Ravi was drawing salary and other allowances from the Aruville foundation and that he should be disqualified from holding the post of Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Citing Article 158(2) of the Constitution, the petitioner stated that the law prohibits the Governor from holding any other office of profit. In the petition, he said that when Ravi accepted the post of Auroville foundation chairman which was an office of profit, he ceased to continue as Governor of Tamil Nadu and that he should be disqualified.

