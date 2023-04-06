The next CM in our party will be chosen by the legislative party and the high command together”: Siddharamaiah clarifies his misquoted statement

In Kolar with Varuna constituencies, the Congress high command’s stance on the interest of Siddharamaiah, the leader of the opposition who’s contesting in Kolar along with Varuna is still unclear. However, at the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in Delhi, the opinion was expressed that it is not appropriate for anyone including Siddharamaiah to contest in two constituencies. Siddharamaiah’s ticket has already been announced in Varuna and he’s going to Sardhe in Kolar also. In 2018 Siddharamaiah contested from Badami and Chamundeshwari constituencies he wants to contest from two constituencies this time too. This issue came up for discussion in CEC and it was felt that competition in two fields is not appropriate. If Siddharamaiah’s interest is accepted, it is said that the former KPCC President Dr. G.Parameshwa along with others can’t easily reject the demand.

Also, Siddharamaiah denied what he stated to a private news channel and said, “What is being quoted in the media that ‘Congress high command would not decide who should be CM, instead MLA would take the call’ is entirely malicious and false and the statement given by me has been twisted.”He clarified this statement and said, “If Congress comes to power, I didn’t say that DK Shivakumar will not become CM. In fact, the next CM in our party will be chosen by the legislative party and the high command together. The new legislative party leader will be elected in a democratic manner. I am an aspirant for the CM post likewise Shivakumar also is a contender for the post. Anyone can contest this post.”State in-charge AICC Randeep Singh Surjewala has also categorically dismissed the private news channel’s report. With the congress high command’s suggestion, Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar clarified his statement to the media. Shivakumar said, “Congress has aimed to bring the party to power in the upcoming elections.”