The only poll that predicted BJP's landslide in Guj and Cong gains in Himachal

New Delhi, Dec 8 The India Today-Axis-My-India exit poll predictions have maintained their sterling record once again, delivering a bull's-eye forecast for the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to sweep Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, for the seventh time in a row, but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress.

The results from the two states proved how flawless India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls have been once again. The latest predictions are in line with our track record of 95 per cent accuracy in election forecast.

According to India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls, the BJP was predicted to secure between 129 and 151 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The opposition Congress party was projected to secure 16 to 30 seats and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 9-21.

The actual results from the state, which gave the BJP a landslide and reduced the Congress strength considerably in the new house, validated predictions as the most accurate in the industry. The Aam Aadmi Party finished third, as forecast.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress was projected to win between 30 and 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly, which it actually did!

As forecast by the India Today-Axis-My-India post-poll survey, the BJP fell short of its 2017 performance when it had won 44 seats. The India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls were spot on in predicting 24 to 34 seats for the saffron party in 2022.

Our latest exit polls have yet again shown our election predictions never lead our viewers astray!

