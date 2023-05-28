The sculptor of mural in new Parliament building

New Delhi, May 28 As the newly-inaugurated building of Parliament becomes the confluence of the country's ancient legacy with the principles of democracy for New India, it is also a proud moment for the art maestros behind the curtain.

Ace sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat had decorated the new Parliament building with 'Samudra Manthan' mural.

Kumawat, the man with the golden chisel from Rajasthan's Pilani, has given his special touch to a number of murals and sculptures that now adorn the majestic New Parliament Building.

