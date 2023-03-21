The work done by Punjab, central government is commendable: VHP leader Vinod Bansal

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Tuesday, commended the action of both Punjab and central government in the crackdown of 'Waris De Punjab' leader Amritpal Singh, and said that action should be taken against anti-national forces.

Talking to , Bansal said, "The work being done by Punjab Police, the Punjab government and the central government for arresting Amritpal Singh is commendable. The anti-national elements should not be spared".

"There was a need for a crackdown on Khalistan supporters who were attacking India's flag," he added.

He also said that politicians should ignore party politics during such issues.

"Action must be taken against whosoever is funded by ISI, Pakistan and international terrorist orgsations. Politicians who are politicising this incident must condemn this while ignoring party politics. We can't let anyone hurt nation's sentiments," he further added.

Earlier, the Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against the pro-Khalist leader Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police said that a total of 114 arrests have been made in the case so far, and said that there is a strong suspicion of ISI angle and foreign funding.

The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

Previously, the central agency sources informed that the authorities arrested Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

