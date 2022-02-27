There is going to be a change in UP, support for Akhilesh Yadav shows the change: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the state is going to witness a change, adding that the support for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shows the same.

"Aaditya Thackeray had been to UP. I think there is going to be a change in UP. People have made up their minds. In the atmosphere we saw, there is a neck-to-neck fight. The support for Akhilesh Yadav shows the change," said Raut while speaking to reporters here today.

Further, reacting to Income-tax raids on the premises of Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, Raut said that there is neither income nor tax in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states and both income and tax are present only in Maharashtra.

"There is only income and tax in Maharashtra. Wherever there is a BJP government, there is neither income nor tax," said the Shiv Sena leader.

"2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections have come to the fore, so this central agency is working only in Maharashtra and West Bengal and the rest of the country is lying vacant and everything is fine," he added.

"We are seeing all this, heaven is also watching and let them do whatever they want to do," he stated.

Earlier on Friday, the Income Tax department carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Polling for four phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. Voting for the fifth phase is underway today. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

