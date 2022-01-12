'There's respect for Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan, which's why nobody is upset' BJP minister's comment on Swami Prasad Maurya's exit

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said, that the Samajwadi Party does not have enough candidates to fill 300 seats which is why it is poaching leaders from other parties. He also said that the BJP is targeting to win over 300 seats, and people of the state respect 'Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan' which is why they are not upset with the BJP, referring to Swami Prasad Maurya's quit.

"Our target is to cross 300 seats. We have leadership. At the Centre, we have Modi Ji who is popular, and in the state, we have Yogi Ji. The leaders are hardworking and serve people honestly which is why common people have accepted their policies and programmes. Labharthis (beneficiaries) and the poor have received benefits. There has been transparency and no corruption. All the Centre's programmes have been passed down by the Yogi government apart from ensuring the fundamental requirements of good law and order, he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



