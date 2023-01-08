They can poison me: Akhilesh refuses tea offered by UP cops

Lucknow, Jan 8 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to drink tea offered to him by the police officers at the DGP headquarters.

He asked his party worker to get tea from outside for him.

"You never know, they may mix poison in my tea. I will drink my own tea and you people (cops) can drink your tea," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had reached the DGP headquarters unannounced to protest the arrest of media handler of the party's Twitter account, Manish Jagan Agarwal, from Hazratganj.

He was accompanied by party workers who staged a protest against the arrest at the DGP headquarters.

Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station allegedly for making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party's social media handle.

"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.

