"They have a habit of lying": BJP's Parvesh Verma attacks AAP, as Delhiites vote for MCD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party by stating that it has a "habit of lying" and exuded confidence that they will get more than 80 per seats in the ongoing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

"AAP was claiming to form government in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh but people know that they have a habit of lying. During the COVID, no one from AAP was seen working for the people. Only MCD workers were standing with them," Parvesh Verma said after casting his vote along with his wife at a polling booth in Matiala village.

He further said that the party will get around 210 seats in the currently underway polls.

"We are getting around 210 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls," Parvesh Verma said.

The voting for 250 wards began at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Delhi witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, includingUnion ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and the MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

According to the data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.

The State Election Commission said a large workforce of election functionaries and security agencies have put humungous efforts to make necessary preparations for conducting elections at 13,638 polling stations spread across Delhi. Further, 68 Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations have been established for the quality experience of the voters. Adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces have been made.

68 Model Polling Stations have been set up with facilities including a waiting area/lounge, distribution of candies/toffees to voters, a selfie booth and Civil Defence Volunteers to help PwD/senior citizens

68 Pink booths have been set up with facilities including all-female staff at the polling station, a feeding room for lactating mothers, a creche facility for small kids accompanying voters, swings for kids, selfie booth.

The Commission said it has made elaborate arrangements for a "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is trying to regain lost turf.

All political parties campaigned hard for the elections with the issue of cleanliness in the city figuring prominently in the political discourse.

BJP with its senior leaders and chief ministers of the party-ruled state held over 200 public meetings and roadshows.

The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak while the Aam Aadmi Party, which has a majority in the Assembly, is looking to make inroads in the first municipal election in the capital after the delimitation of wards.

BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Piyush Goyal, and Hardeep Singh Puri campaigned for the party.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) along with 50 other trade associations of Delhi have declared their support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming municipal polls.

Delhi Police is working round-the-clock to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

