"They know they are not coming back": BJP holds protest march against Gehlot govt

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 : The BJP on Friday took out a protest rally against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan claiming that it was steeped in corruption.

"The people have decided not to bring them to power again. They know they are not coming back and are, hence, looting the state as much as they can. They are neck-deep in corruption. Inquiries are being conducted against those who indulged in theft. You can imagine the plight of the people of Rajasthan," BJP leader and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

"A delegation of our MLAs and MPs met the governor and briefed him on the growing public resentment against the state government. This public outrage would eventually result in them bidding farewell to the Congress government. Apart from our MPs and MLAs, we are also here to apprise the governor of the plunder of public wealth that has taken place on the watch of this government," the BJP leader added.

Taking a further dig at the Gehlot regime, the BJP leader said, "No government has ever been as corrupt as this one. They are misleading the people. They are putting up posters claiming to have granted crores worth of benefits to the people. Can they come clean on how many crores of people they have looted? They organised 'relief camps' but did not reduce fuel prices."

Ripping into the Gehlot government on the paper leak case, Rathore added, "While the PM (in the US) is talking about ways to boost businesses, the state government has launched a paper-leak industry here."

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Union minister said, "Around 60-70 laks of women were provided (by the Centre) with the LPG connections in the state. How many cylinders have they (the Gehlot government) given to the women?"

He added, "They mentioned in their manifesto that they would not increase electricity tariffs in the state. But they ended up raising power tariffs 11-13 times. They also promised unemployment grants to the youth but failed to act on it. The people will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections."

"We are going to the people in a bid to make them aware of this government's misdeeds. However, it appears that the ground has shifted from under their feet," the BJP leader said.

He also demanded a central probe into the alleged corruption on the watch of the Gehlot government.

Significantly, the competitive exam for the recruitment of government school teachers in 2022 was cancelled over the alleged leak of question papers.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls for the Assembly later this year.

