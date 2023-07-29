'They should have interest in northeast in other times also': Conrad Sangma's jibe at Oppn

Shillong, July 29 Taking a jibe at the opposition parties' alliance 'INDIA' members who have been visiting strife-torn Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said 'they should have interest in the northeastern region during other times as well'.

Interacting with the media here, Sangma said: "Every political party can visit Manipur. This is their democratic right. But I think the political parties must have an interest in the northeast in other times also and they should visit."

According to the Meghalaya Chief Minister, the state administrations in this region face diverse challenges.

"Political parties should come and see how challenging it is to work in the northeastern region," he added.

