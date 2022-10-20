"They want to make Delhi AAP-nirbhar but..," says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that his party is dedicated to making the national capital "Aatmanirbhar".

"Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal gives press statements every day and publishes big advertisements. He thinks that press interviews will bring development and that people can be misled by publishing ads. AAP wants to make Delhi 'AAPnirbhar' while we want to make Delhi Aatmanirbhar," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said after inaugurating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Tehkhand waste-to-energy plant at Tughlakabad.

Shah in his address said that this plant can manage to process about 2,000 metric tonnes of garbage waste every day besides producing 25 megawatts of green energy.

"This plant will manage about 2000MT of garbage per day and produce 25 MW of green energy. This is a multi-dimensional, multi-purpose plant," he said.

He further said that they will give a reply to CM Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs in a "democratic manner".

"We will give a reply to Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour with MCDs in a democratic manner," Shah said adding that he believed that they would establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD.

"In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won't be seen," he added.

Amit Shah further said, "People of Delhi need to decide if they like the politics of 'Vigyapan' (advertisement) or politics of 'Vikas' (development). People should also decide if they like 'prachaar' (campaign) politics or 'parivartan' (change) politics."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor