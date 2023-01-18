"They're friends...", says Bandi Sanjay on his son's purported video assaulting batchmate

A day after state police booked Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's son for allegedly harassing and assaulting a fellow student, the BJP leader on Wednesday alleged that the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was dragging his son's name into the matter with an intention to "spoil" his career.

The case was registered against Kumar's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai based on a complaint filed by Mahindra University, where both study - after the videos of the alleged assault went viral.

Alleging that the ruling BRS government "leaked" the video at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a bid to settle political scores, Bandi Sanjay said, "The IT cell of BRS Party has leaked it on social media purely for political gains and with a sole intention to tarnish my image. The cowardly Chief minister of Telangana Mr KCR and his prodigal son is unable to face me politically and resort to cheap politics. KCR is stooping too low and he is dragging my son with the intention of spoiling his career."

He further claimed that the incident took place two months ago.

"My son's batch mate harassed a girl by texting her messages late in the night and forced her to love him. The Girl considers my son an elder brother and she has shared the incident and shown the messages sent by his batch mate. Later, my son found that his batch mate took the number of the girl from his mobile without his knowledge," Sanjay said adding that a heated argument between both them led to a fight.

He went on to say that later, both compromised and the issue was resolved amicably and both are good friends now.

The Dundigal police have registered a case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath after the alleged video went viral.

However, the victim named Sri Ram posted another video stating, "I called up the sister of a friend of Sai Bhageerath in wee hours and asked her to love me. I misbehaved with her and also texted her. Later, Sai Bhageerath, who came to know about this incident approached me to speak about it. He beat me as I spoke to him in an inappropriate manner. However, we have all these incidents in the past and are now staying together without any problems. We are now friends and also batchmates. The video that is going around is not of any use."

According to the police, the police have registered a case U/a 323, 341, 504 and 506 IPC on Bandi Sai Bhageerath after receiving a complaint from the college authorities.

"Bandi Sai Bhageerath is the son of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay. We have taken up the investigation. Notice will be served accordingly," police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

