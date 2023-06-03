This is a very unfortunate incident: Sharad Pawar on Odisha train tragedy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the train mishap in Odisha is unfortunate and there should be a detailed probe into the accident case.

While addressing the reporters in Pune, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. Everyone's demand is to conduct a detailed probe into the accident case."

Earlier on Friday a train accident occured that involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday." As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that Railway is working towards track restoration.He also thanked the people of Odisha, who came forward to help crash survivors, whether by donating blood or providing assistance in the rescue operation.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 incident.

PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised the 'Whole of Government' approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy, according to government sources.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victims of Odisha's train tragedy has also been announced by the Railways Ministry.

