"This shows his arrogance," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Rahul Gandhi for his in-person appeal in Surat court

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his in-person appeal in Surat court against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, and said that his appearance in court shows his arrogance.

"Had you gone there to display your arrogance or pressurise the judiciary or threaten the investigation agencies?" BJP leader said while speaking to the media.

"After insulting the OBC community, the way Congress and Rahul Gandhi today (Monday) showed their strength in front of a court is ethically and constitutionally wrong," he said.

"The way he insulted the OBC community he should have apologised to the community first, but not apologizing shows Congress' arrogance," Trivedi said.

"He could have gone there as a common leader in a simple manner, but he had all the other corrupt Congress leaders with him. Why Chote Sarkar went court with several Congress leaders? Was he showing his strength to the judiciary even after insulting the OBC community?" he said.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several senior leaders including chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Surat accomped Rahul Gandhi to the Gujarat court. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accomped him to the court.

A Surat Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during a political campaign in April 2019.

The court in Gujarat's Surat granted bail till the disposal of the appeal to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi appeared in the court on Monday and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction.

