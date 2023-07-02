"This was bound to happen": Congress leader Sachin Sawant after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Congress leader Sachin Sawant reacting to Maharashtra's political reshuffle on Sunday said that this was bound to happen as the results of Karnataka elections have indicated that BJP is losing its base day by day.

Earlier on Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

"This was bound to happen. The way the result came in Karnataka elections...BJP's base is decreasing day by day. The way this govt was formed, people did not want to accept it & that is why BJP has been trying to break the party continuously...We want to ask the question that PM Modi had said 5 days back that the NCP is corrupt and they did a scam of Rs 70,000 crores & today they are sitting with them?... But the public is watching this & public is going to give a strong answer in the coming elections...," said Sachin Sawant.

While Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan claimed that the political development will not have any effect on Congress and said "there won't be any effect on Congress, there is no question about that...we're still in opposition, our alliance with Uddhav Thackeray Faction & NCP is still on..."

On the other hand, hours after reshuffle NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "this is not 'googly', it is a robbery" and that he was worried about the future of those who left the party.

Talking to reporters after his nephew and eight other party leaders rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, Pawar said he was not worried about what happened and will work to strengthen the party again. He also hinted at action against party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, saying they did not follow their responsibilities.

Sharad Pawar said some of those who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government were facing ED cases. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

"This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," Sharad Pawar said. "Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6, where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."

Sharad Pawar said that in the next two-three days, they will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. "Our main strength is the common people; they have elected us". :

