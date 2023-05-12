"This will make every Indian proud": PM Modi hails provision of tap water in border village

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed happiness at tap water reaching the border village of Hemya under 'Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal'.

He said that the border areas were "ignored" for decades, but now top priority is being given to them.

"This will make every Indian proud. It is heartening to see our efforts towards developing border areas getting a big impetus. For decades, our border areas were ignored but now their development needs are getting top priority," PM Modi said on Twitter.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023

He was reacting to Union Minister Giriraj Singh's tweet where he stated about tap water reaching border villages under PM Modi's vision.

Taking to Twitter, Girriraj Singh stated, "Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal is now reaching every village under the #JalJeevanMission & #vibrantvillagesprogram program, the villagers were very happy to see tap water in the border village Hemya today and are thanking Sri @narendramodi ji".

