"Those who sent Sisodia to jail are enemies of country," says Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 15 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that those who have sent former education minister Msh Sisodia to jail are the enemies of the country.

While addressing a public gathering, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Some anti-national forces are not allowing our country to progress. Who does not want quality education for the children of the poor & Dalits of the country? If Dalits and the poor will get a chance our country will move forward. But there are some forces who did not want this to happen so they sent Msh Sisodia to jail. Those who sent him to jail are the enemies of the country".

"Those who sent Sisodia to jail should remember that history has witnessed when those who preached about education were put in jails by dictators," he added.

Earlier Msh Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday opposed the bail plea moved by Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Msh Sisodia in a money laundering case related to Excise case and said, "An Illegal ecosystem was created to give illegal benefits to liquor cartels to get kickbacks." the probe agencies said.

