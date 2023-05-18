"Those who want to fight for democracy...": Surjewala urges like-minded political parties to join K'taka oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, after formally announcing the next Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Thursday said that the party's formula is service for people and that the oath-taking ceremony is not just a mere celebration but the grand old party's dedication to democracy.

In an interview exclusively with ANI, Surjewala said, "All the allies will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister."

"Our only formula is the service of people. Whoever wants to serve the people can do so, as much as they want. All our allies will be invited (to the oath-taking ceremony). This is not a celebration but Congress's dedication to democracy...those who want to fight for democracy and save the Constitution, can attend the event...," he said while talking to ANI.

After days of deliberation, Congress announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be Deputy Chief Minister.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters here.

He said Shivakumar will continue as state Congress chief till the Lok Sabha polls. He will be the only Deputy chief minister.

"DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Deputy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn in on May 20," Venugopal said.

He gave the credit for the party's emphatic victory in Karnataka to the people of the state and noted.

Referring to Siaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, he said there is desire to be chief minister and "both of them deserve it also".

"I would like to sincerely thank the people of Karnataka for the victory of the Congress and for standing by the party. Our president Khargeji, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the CMs campaigned extensively," Venugopal said.

"We have a very good chunk of leaders there in our party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are dynamic leaders and are an asset for the party. Definitely, everyone has a wish and desire of becoming Chief Minister and they deserve it also, both of them deserve it also," he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of Karnataka, said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra laid the foundation of the party's campaign in the state.

A meeting of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka would be held on Thursday evening to formally elect Siddaramaiah as the legislature party leader.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor