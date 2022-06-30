Thousands take out silent march in Udaipur, demand capital punishment for Kanhaiya Lal's killers

Jaipur, June 30 Thousands of residents of Udaipur, agitated by the gruesome broad daylight beheading of Kanhaiya Lal inside his tailoring shop by two assailants on Tuesday, took out a silent march in the midst of curfew on Thursday, demanding death penalty for the accused.

Scores of people from Udaipur and its adjoining areas took part in the silent march with placards and saffron flags. The rally left the municipal corporation premises and reached the district collectorate via Surajpol, Bapu Bazar, Bank Tiraha and Dehli Gate, demanding death penalty for killers of Kanhaiya Lal.

The march was around 2.5 km long with people walking shoulder to shoulder. The protest was led by the Sant Samaj of Mewar.

The Sant Samaj submitted a memorandum in the name of the President to District Collector Tarachand Meena demanding the sacking of the Ashok Gehlot government, imposing President's rule in the state, getting the case investigated by the NIA, giving death penalty to the killers, banning organisations like SIMI and PFI, identifying the anti-national elements living in Rajasthan and extending support to the relatives of the deceased.

The protesters also demanded Rs 5 crore compensation and government jobs for both sons of Kanhaiya Lal, medical treatment of the companion who was injured while saving the deceased, along with complete security for the victim's entire family.

District Collector Tarachand Meena said that the accused have been arrested, and action has been taken against the policemen who were negligent. The contacts of the accused are also being investigated.

