Three free LPG cylinders for eligible Goans from April 1: CM

Panaji, March 30 Eligible Goan households will get three LPG cylinders free of cost from the new financial year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant, who holds the finance portfolio, has announced an annual allocation of Rs 40 crore in his budget speech in the Assembly.

The BJP, in its election manifesto for the February 14 assembly election, had promised three gas cylinders free of cost to domestic consumers in Goa.

The free LPG cylinders scheme will roll out from April 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor