TMC asks party MLA Madan Mitra to stay away from social media

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra has been directed by the party to stay away from social media after several of his controversial posts went viral.

The former West Bengal Transport Minister and a loyalist of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that he will stay away from posting on social media for several months.

"My social media is a personal thing. I have decided that I will not come to any Facebook Live, Instagram or any other social networking site till June 30. It is because the name of social media is in the hand of media and I was part of social media. Now the name of media should be anti-social media," the Kamarhati MLA told ANI.

A controversy erupted over Mitra's social media post recently. The MLA was warned by the TMC Discipline Committee.

