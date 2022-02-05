TMC should introspect if it will help BJP come to power in Goa: Surjewala

Panaji, Feb 5 Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday urged Trinamool Congress leaders to introspect and ponder over whether their participation in the February 14 assembly polls, would end up providing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I would urge all political parties including TMC, that you will have to think whether you knowingly or unknowingly will create an obstacle to creating a good government in Goa," Surjewala told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

"You do not have political grounding here. Are you knowingly or unknowingly helping the BJP? And if you feel through self introspection such is the case, then it is not too late. Go ahead and decide whether you will support the BJP," Surjewala also said.

The Congress spokesperson also said that the party would not need post-poll support from other non-BJP political parties, because the Congress would come to power with a majority.

"God willing we will not need any post poll alliance. I am confident that it will remain a hypothetical question," he said.

The Congress is in alliance with the Goa Forward party, while the TMC is heading for polls in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

