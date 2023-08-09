TN Congress to hold ‘Dalit Sangamam’ in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 9 The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is planning to organise a major Dalit conclave in Chennai, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

The TNCC's Dalit wing chairman, Ranjan Kumar had met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal during which he discussed the proposal of organising the 'Dalit Sangamam'.

In a statement, Ranjan Kumar said that the Congress is focusing on a new generation from the Dalit community and the conclave is a move to bring back the community to the party.

The Sangamam will highlight the rich history of accommodating and nurturing Dalits in leadership positions, he added.

Ranjan Kumar also said that he has already sent an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to attend the event and added that all senior party leaders of Tamil Nadu, including MPs and MLAs, will participate in conclave.

Leaders of the party's frontal organisations will also be in attendance, which according to the event organisers, will boost the prospects of the Congress in the state.

Ranjan Kumar further said that he had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi stating that even after undertaking so much for the Dalit community across the country, the current generation does not realise the contribution of the Congress party to secure their rights, ensure their development, and its efforts to bring them equality among other groups in society.

He also said that of the 18 Congress MLAs in Tamil Nadu, only two are were from the Dalit community.

Of the 2 MLAs, one has been made the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Meanwhile, Congress sources told IANS that the move is to accept the fact that it has lost in touch with the Dalit community of Tamil Nadu, and the community has moved away from the party.

In the past, the Congress had a rich legacy of Dalit leaders, including former TNCC president, P. Kakkan who was also the state Home Minister.

