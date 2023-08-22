TN contributes 10 cr for Himachal relief work, Stalin expresses solidarity

Chennai, Aug 22 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday expressing solidarity with the people of that state who are suffering from natural calamities.

The state of Tamil Nadu also contributed an amount of Rs 10 crore to the relief work in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Stalin in his letter said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss and devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the natural calamity. I extend the support of the people of Tamil Nadu to state of Himachal Pradesh and its people in these difficult times.”

He said, “I am confident that under your leadership the state will recover and rebuild soon.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that as a token gesture the Tamil Nadu government was contributing a sum of Rs 10 crore towards the relief works in the state.

“Please know that you have my full support of the state of Tamil Nadu and its people during this difficult time. If there is anything that we could assist in the recovery efforts, please do not hesitate to let me know,” reads the letter.

He also commended the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh Government in reaching out to the affected people and extending emergency services in this hour of crisis.

