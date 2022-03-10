TN fishermen demands release of Indian fishers detained in Seychelles, Indonesia

Chennai, March 10 Fishermen associations of Tamil Nadu have appealed to the Centre to safely bring back fishermen from the state and Kerala detained in Seychelles and Indonesia.

Justin Antony, President, International Fishermen Development Trust (Infidet) in a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and one from Thiruvananthapuram were detained in the East African country of Seychelles.

He stated that three boats with the Indian fishermen had drifted into the waters of Seychelles, which is around 2,700 km from Kochi due to bad weather, leading to their detention by the authorities of that country.

The captains of the three boats were taken to the police station in Seychelles, while the fishermen are detained in their boats. Antony said that the Indian consular office is already assisting the fishermen and providing necessary support to them.

According to information available, Seychelles authorities have provided food and drinking water to the fishermen.

South Asian Fishermen Fraternity General secretary, Charles said that in another incident, eight fishermen, including five from Kanniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu and three from Thiruvananthapuram, are detained in Indonesia for drifting into the waters of that country.

An appeal has already been sent to the President, Prime Minister, and External Affairs Ministry for the immediate release of the Indian fishermen.

