TN for exporting state's turmeric globally

Chennai, July 22 The Tamil Nadu Food Department has commenced moves to increase the production of turmeric in the state and to export it globally, an official said on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Food, Consumer Protection, and Cooperation, J. Radhakrishnan told media persons that farmers would get additional profit if they convert the produce into value-added products and sell it in a global market.

Inspecting a factory at Karungalpalayam and studied the process of converting raw turmeric into value-added products, he said that marketing the products globally creates more opportunities to sell them.

Radhakrishnan also said that the state government has taken an initiative to market 14 types of spices including turmeric powder, chilly powder, sambar, and rasam powder under the brand name 'Mangalam', and was selling these products through ration shops as well through online.

He also said that the state government is planning to modernise the production and distribution system and even though there were several private brands, people have wholeheartedly welcomed the government brand 'Mangalam'.

The official also said that the government has constituted a police team led by the state DGP to prevent smuggling of rice meant for Public Distribution System at the state level and another team at the district level led by the Superintendent of Police.

