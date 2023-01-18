TN Governor leaves for two-day Delhi visit

Chennai, Jan 18 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who is on a confrontationist path with the state government, on Wednesday left for a two-day Delhi visit.

Governor Ravi's remark that the state is addressed as 'Thamizhagam' instead of Tamil Nadu has triggered a controversy with the ruling DMK and its allies even burning the Governor in effigy.

Sources told that the Governor would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief him on the recent happenings in the state Assembly, including his walkout from the House.

Notably, during the customary address of the Governor, he had deviated from the written text and omitted certain portions eulogizing the DMK stalwarts, including C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi as well as the Dravidian ideologue, Periyar and the framer of the Indian constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

A day after, on January 13, a group of DMK parliamentar led by T.R. Baalu met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a petition stating that the Governor had been violating the constitution.

A memorandum was also submitted to the president on behalf of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Ever since R.N. Ravi assumed office as the Tamil Nadu Governor of, there have been regular confrontations with the state government.

The DMK and its allies have been spreading stories that the Governor was trying to force the central government's dictum on the Tamil Nadu government which was uncalled for in a federal system of governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor