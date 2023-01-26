TN Governor R.N. Ravi unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 26 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday unfurled the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

National Anthem was sung during the occasion.

Floral petals were showered by the Indian Air Force helicopters. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Stalin welcomed the Governor and introduced him to Police and Defence personnel.

